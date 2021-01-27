The singer Aléc Roman made his followers known “Medallo”, a song with which he seeks to continue captivating until he can sing them when face-to-face concerts are authorized at the end of the year.

Aléc Roman, who was successful with his theme “She knows” and which has billions of followers, seeks to reinvent itself musically in times of pandemic. The theme is his authorship and is on all digital platforms.

The song “She knows” has more than a million reproductions on different digital platforms.

With the release of “Medallo”, Aléc Roman is committed to the urban genre that to date has given him great satisfaction, such as having collaborated with Feid and the Colombian band Alkylated.

“Singers must reinvent ourselves at this difficult time for music, since there will be no concerts until a new date due to the pandemic, social networks are a great ally to be in contact with our fans,” said the musician.

Aléc Roman has been preparing the launch of other songs recently produced in the prestigious Audio Vision studios in the United States, with which he remains very active, experimenting and hand in hand with the constant evolution in the genre, showing himself to be an artist in permanent search of a own style and sound.

“We have to continue composing and recording until they give the green light for the concerts, more surprises are coming for my audience,” he added.