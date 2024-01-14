Alec Musser worked on various audiovisual productions. In the movie 'They are like children', along with Adam Sandler, the artist became better known. Musser died on Friday, January 12, 2024. This news has undoubtedly caused shock among the people around him and his followers, since the actor led a sports lifestyle.

Comedian Adam Sandler left a dedication post for Alec Musser, to whom he said an emotional farewell. He also sent condolences to the family of his former colleague. The wife of the deceased actor, in the same way, spoke about the unfortunate event.

Who was Alec Musser?

Alec Musser He was an American actor and fitness model. Musser became known in television for his appearances on programs such as 'Wanna Be a Soap Star' and 'All my children'. But working with Adam Sandler in the movie 'They're Like Kids' put him at the best moment of his career. Likewise, Musser published his daily life on his social networks, he even played sports and had a special page in which he demonstrated part of his routine.

What did Adam Sandler say about Alec Musser's death?

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler was surprised by this unfortunate news on his Instagram. Adam uploaded a photo of Alec Musser when he had filmed in the movie 'They're like children' and accompanied it with an emotional description: “I love this boy. I can't believe he's gone. A wonderful man, funny, good man. I'm thinking about Alec Musser's family and I send you all my love. A true love of a person.”

What did your partner Paige Press say about Alec Musser's death?

Paige Press, his partner, confirmed the unfortunate news to Deadline. Although the exact cause of his death has not been specified, it has been reported that Musser died at his residence in Del Mar on January 12, 2024. In addition, Press said goodbye to him with an Instagram story that reads : “Rest, love of my life. I will never take this ring off. I will love you forever.”

