Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” when actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun while filming a scene | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The gunsmith from the film “Rust”, on the set of which actor Alec Baldwin killed a director of photography in October 2021, was found guilty of manslaughter (without intent to kill) this Wednesday (6) in a trial in the American state of New Mexico.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 26, was responsible for the security and storage of firearms on set and was the first person to stand trial in the case – Baldwin, who was also charged with manslaughter, will be tried in July.

During the filming of the film, Baldwin fatally shot 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The actor pleads innocent and claims that the gun went off without him pulling the trigger while recording a scene.

According to CNN, the prosecution argued that Gutierrez Reed made mistakes that allowed six live rounds of ammunition to reach the set, rather than blanks, and did not perform adequate safety checks on the gun and projectiles.

On the other hand, Gutierrez Reed was acquitted of the charge of tampering with evidence: prosecutors had alleged that she passed a “small bag of cocaine” to another person after giving testimony on the day of the tragedy.

According to CNN, the gunsmith could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison and pay a fine of US$5,000 for the manslaughter conviction. The date of the announcement of the sentence has not yet been announced.