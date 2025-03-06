03/05/2025



Updated 03/06/2025 at 06: 04h.





Several weeks ago, I saw the light in the American chain TLC the ‘reality show’ that follows the life of the actor Alec Baldwinhis wife Hilaria and his seven children. At first, ‘The Baldwins’ was promoted as a docuserie that explores the dynamics of the family with total sincerity, because it promised serious conversations about parenting or mental health, a theme marked from the accident in the set of filming of ‘Rust’ for which Baldwin suffered post -traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts after accidentally removing life from his partner.

But what seemed like a curious program to see a different facet of the Baldwin, the spectators have found that the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins It has an important weight that suggests the hidden intentions of the project that have not gone unnoticed by the public. According to the first synopsis pointed out by ‘The Times’, “the program follows them between her apartment in New York City and her palatial house in the Hamptons” over eight episodes focused on family life. But, as revealed by the trailer released before the premiere of the series, the first chapter addresses in addition to the birthday of one of the couple’s children, the ‘Rust’ tragedy that led the actor to trial and how he personally faced the accident.

«A son lost his mother in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is something that should never be forgotten, and we are trying to overcome it as parents, ”says Hilaria while the actor thanks his unconditional support in the” emotional complexities “that they crossed at the same time that they were responsible for the care of their children. Just two years after the accusation of involuntary homicide against the interpreter, the series arrived and with it now a new legal front for Alec opens. The criticism of the ‘reality’ for supposedly to profit from the pain that still affects the victim’s family have been clear and Gloria AllredHutchins’ family lawyer shares that opinion. «The series celebrates the joy of Mr. Baldwin to be with his children as he ignores the fact that Alec Baldwin took a girl to his parents. That is the painful and real reality with which the parents and sister of Hoyna live every day, ”he said.

According to Allred, the actor has not yet apologized to the victim’s family nor has he assumed any responsibility for what happened, but in his marriage he does openly speak of the accident. “This will be part of the history of our family,” says Hilaria in the ‘reality’ that for glory omits the history of the Hutchins. Before Baldwin presents himself as a victim of his legal process, since he allows his therapy sessions to be recorded, the lawyer has announced that his clients have submitted a notification for the actor to testify under oath on what happened then, in his purpose of considering the actor responsible in the civil route.









The ‘reality’ has not escaped the criticisms of the media. For ‘The Guardian’, that the series follows the actor’s family in the period prior to the trial of his case is “very bad taste.” Other media, which call humiliating and unnecessary to the series, point out that it is an attempt to wash their image and reputation for the public. «The series offers practical advice to educate a herd of undisciplined rebels. The only thing that can be said in defense of the seven children is that their parents are even more horrible than them, ”they think from the ‘Daily Mail’ about the family facet that the series shows. “They are just children screaming and running throughout the house, she trying to convince the masses that she is not false and he aligning things with her OCD,” says another criticism.

For ‘The Telegraph’, the project is a “sweetened compassion party” in which the actor is debated between “being with his children and looking at the vacuum while reflecting on the charges of reckless homicide” that were dismissed last summer, a judicial decision that arrived after the recording of the series in which they lived with uncertainty. «It is surreal. I can’t believe we are going through this. Last year it was terrible. Sometimes I stayed in bed. I couldn’t get up. I am not so, ”says Alec in the documentary with which he returns to the public sphere.