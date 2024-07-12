Alec Baldwin’s trial had its iconic moment on Friday. It is that moment that becomes the turning point in a judicial process. OJ Simpson had it when he tried on those black gloves. Baldwin’s hope of acquittal came in a small mustard-colored envelope. It included several .45 caliber bullets like the ones that killed Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021 on the set of Rust. These were handed over to the police last March by a “good Samaritan” who claimed to have the longed-for evidence that everyone was looking for. The defense claims that this evidence was buried and believes that it is strong enough to nullify the charge of involuntary manslaughter against the actor and producer of the western. It has been the expected plot twist in a movie trial.

“You have given prosecutors opportunities over and over again, but dismissing the case is the right remedy at this time,” said Luke Nikas, one of Baldwin’s attorneys. The defense filed a motion Thursday night a motion to quash the trial “without prejudice,” which would prevent the actor from being charged with the crime again. In the document, they claim that the prosecution “hid” evidence that pointed to Seth Kenney, who was the supplier of weapons and ammunition for the production. Kenney has been cleared throughout the investigation, since it has not been proven that the real bullets that arrived on the set came from his warehouse. Nikas claims that this evidence, if taken into account, would benefit his client.

The prosecution has stressed the problematic nature of this evidence. These bullets were turned over to police on March 6, two years and four months after the incident and after Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the production’s gunsmith, had been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. The bullets were provided to authorities by Troy Teske, a retired police officer who had also been a judge in Arizona. Teske presented them as being of the Starline Brass brand, made of nickel, similar to those found on set.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey says Teske is a character with shady motivations in this case. “Mr. Teske is a friend of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s father,” she reminded the courtroom on Friday. The inexperienced gunsmith at Rust He was looking to follow in the footsteps of his father, Thell Reed, a veteran industry expert who worked on films such as The Legend of Wyatt Earp, The 3:10 train to Yuma and in the classic LA ConfidentialGutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence, was scheduled to testify this afternoon, but the drama surrounding the new evidence forced a change of plans.

The presence of the new bullets has created moments of tension within the Santa Fe court. Everyone was talking about those projectiles, but no one had seen them. The prosecution offered to present them. A police officer handed the envelope to Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, who opened it. The contents were placed in the center of the room, where they were analyzed by the prosecutors and Alex Spiro, another of Baldwin’s attorneys. The revelation caused surprised faces in many, including the judge. All this was done with the jury absent, since the evidence had not yet been admitted to the public record of the trial.

The discovery brought back to the stand Marissa Poppell, the police expert who gathered the first evidence in the case. Poppell was pressured for hours by the defense on Thursday. Alex Spiro returned to the charge on Friday, without the jury being in the courtroom. Judge Sommers sent the panel of 16 citizens home until Monday.

-“When Seth Kenney walks into the Police Department with ammunition and tells them it’s from the set, they process it and include it with the rest of the evidence. Someone else, a former police officer, does the same thing and tells them it’s evidence, they don’t take him seriously,” the lawyer said in an accusatory style.

-“He told us almost three years later, after a trial (…) and he told us that it was evidence that the defense wanted and that he could no longer use. It was he who used the word evidence,” replied Poppell, who was once again put on the ropes.

Spiro accused her of negligence, and Poppell prepared the report admitting to having received Teske’s bullets a month later. “What did you do that whole month?” Spiro charged again. “I was out of town visiting my dying mother,” the crime scene analyst replied.

The attorney did not let go of his prey. He read to the courtroom the notes that Poppell’s superior made to the new discovery in the case. “It should be noted that this is not real evidence,” said a lieutenant. “I have never seen such a sentence in a police report in my life,” said the attorney. Teske’s bullets were processed with a different evidence number than the rest of the evidence collected in the case. “This was buried by the police despite being critical evidence. It was a perfect plan by the police, it worked very well for them,” he added.

When Spiro finished his shift, Baldwin was a different person. His face was almost moved, as if he were about to shed tears. From that moment on, the actor appeared relaxed in court, a sharp contrast to the serious and tense manner he had shown himself in the first two days. He stood up occasionally and spoke to his wife, Hilaria, who has not left her seat behind her husband in the public area. Baldwin was even seen smiling. His defense has made a significant impact on Friday.

