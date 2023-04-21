The charges against Alec Baldwin for shooting camerawoman Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Peace has been withdrawn. The actor’s lawyers announced this on Thursday, international news agencies report. He, like gun keeper Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had been charged with wrongful death. It is still unclear whether the charges against Gutierrez-Reed will also be dropped. Both had been sued by the deceased woman’s family.

Baldwin faced a possible prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of $5,000 (4,600 euros). Another charge against the actor and Gutierrez-Reed for negligent use of a firearm was dropped in February. Assistant director David Halls chose to settle.

“We welcome the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s lawyers said in a statement. Baldwin himself has always denied guilt.

Baldwin, 65, shot and killed 42-year-old Hutchins on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. The protagonist of the movie Peace did so with a firearm that was intended as a prop, but nevertheless fired a bullet that hit Hutchins in the chest. She died in hospital. The director of the western film, Joel Souza, was injured, but survived. Baldwin himself said he was told just before the incident that the weapon was unloaded.