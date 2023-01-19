Award-winning Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Ukrainian cinematographer and documentary filmmaker Halyna Hutchins. The Prosecutor’s Office of the southern state of New Mexico in the United States found sufficient reasons in the investigation to accuse Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in charge of the weapons from the recording set of the movie ‘Rust’, of this crime.

Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin was charged by Santa Fe County, New Mexico, prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies with accidentally killing the film’s cinematographer.

The incident occurred during the filming of the movie ‘Rust’ with a firearm and has become a very frequent case in the United States and the world of cinema for what could be an alleged negligence of the actor that he has always denied .

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in this undated photo received by Reuters on October 23, 2021.

The murder of the young promise of photography Halyna Hutchins occurred on October 21, 2021 during the filming of ‘Rust’, when Baldwin was rehearsing with a 45-caliber weapon at the Bonanza Creek Ranch recording studios on the outskirts of Santa Faith. Hutchins died from the impact of a bullet to his chest and the film’s director Joel Souza was wounded in the shoulder.

“I didn’t pull the trigger”

Baldwin, who has been grieving since the events occurred, has always stated that he did not pull the trigger and that the revolver he was holding during the rehearsal of a scene went off when he dropped the hammer.

Therefore, the actor does not claim responsibility for the murder. His attorney, Luke Nikas, in a statement said the New Mexico District Attorney’s decision “distorts the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.”

However, prop gun experts in Hollywood claim that there is negligence in this case because the use of firearms as props in the television and movie industry only allows blank cartridges (cartridges that do not contain bullets) on set. .

In addition, the minimum safe distance from whoever is pointing the revolver is 20 feet because even with blank weapons, smoke and burning embers can be ejected abruptly.

Weapons must also be inspected before and after each scene, and there must be a safety briefing as part of the protocol. Consequently, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set’s weapons manager, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter by the prosecution.

While the assistant director who gave the weapon to Baldwin, David Halls, assured that he did not know that the device contained real bullets. Halls signed a plea agreement on the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

What awaits Alec Baldwin?

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks at a news conference after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA, on October 27, 2021.

If Baldwin is found guilty at trial of one of the two counts of manslaughter he is charged with, the actor could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors will need to prove that there was more than simple negligence in the use of a firearm and that security on set was handled by Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapons, and by Halls, who checked the weapon. and handed it over to Baldwin.

The New Mexico worker safety agency fined the film’s production company $137,000, the maximum possible amount, in April last year for what it described as “intentional” safety lapses that led to Hutchin’s death. .

The agency also found that Rust Move Productions LLC knew that firearms safety procedures were not being followed and displayed “simple indifference” to the dangers.

The Baldwin case “could require up to four separate trials,” according to prosecutor Carmack-Altwies. In addition, a special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, will be appointed, who will have to supervise the development of each judicial process.

With Reuters and local media