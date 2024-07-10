Everything is ready for the trial of Alec Baldwin to begin. The process has secured this Tuesday one of its fundamental parts, the jury. Eleven women and five men have been selected, who will decide whether the actor is guilty or not of the only charge, involuntary manslaughter. The day on Tuesday was marked by delays and technical problems in the courts of Santa Fe, which will host a high-profile trial of a celebrity for eight days. This Wednesday the opening arguments will begin. The cameras of several media outlets are planted outside the headquarters of the first judicial district of the State, where the technicians wait under a strong sun for the outcome of the case.

Several dozen journalists from around the world have arrived in the capital of Santa Fe to follow the proceedings. This speaks to the international appetite for the incident that occurred on October 21, 2021 at the Bonanza ranch, located 21 kilometers from the court. Today, inside the courtroom, prosecutors and defense attorneys were looking for the opposite: people who have barely been exposed to this case that has been followed down to the last detail. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer quickly realized that there was no point in asking potential jurors if they had heard of Alec Baldwin.

-“How many of you have NOT seen or heard anything about this case?” Marlowe asked the group of 70 people called to serve their obligations as citizens.

Only two raised their hands. The tragedy of the film Rust has gone around the world, but for some reason judges No. 2 and 41 had avoided the news of photographer Halyna Hutchins’ death during a rehearsal. They hadn’t even heard Baldwin’s name, who has more than 150 titles in her filmography and has starred in popular series such as 30 Rock or Oscar-winning films like The infiltrators.

Juror 14 said he didn’t have a TV or cable, but the case sounded familiar to him. “I aspire to be like you,” the prosecutor told him. On the other end of the spectrum, two others raised their hands and said they had read and heard so much about the incident that they had formed opinions that prevented them from being impartial. “Because of my views on unions, I feel I would be less than objective with Mr. Baldwin,” one of them said. With that statement, Juror 50 avoided committing himself to the trial for the next eight days.

For the first two hours of the day, the judge heard excuses from citizens to avoid judging one of Hollywood’s most recognized celebrities. A psychiatrist said he couldn’t leave his patients alone. Juror 24, a housekeeper, said a trial prevented her from earning a living. Juror 20 said she takes marijuana-based medications and wasn’t sure she could follow the events in detail. Juror 54 had a scheduled nose surgery for allergies. Juror 6 made the same excuse, as her shoulder will be replaced in the next few days.

-“Are you sure you wouldn’t rather stay here?” Judge Marlowe joked, causing everyone to laugh.

After five hours and a lunch break, 16 jurors were selected. Twelve will sit inside the courtroom and the rest will serve as alternates and can take part in the deliberations if necessary.

The weight of firearms

During the jury selection process, the lines that the parties will outline in their opening arguments starting Wednesday were exposed. The prosecutor in charge of the case, Mary Morrissey, for example, focused on the opinion that potential jurors had about firearms and the due respect for safety protocols in the workplace. In the 50 minutes she had to question the citizens, the prosecutor wanted to know if they or their relatives were gun owners or if they practiced target shooting as a hobby. She also asked several if they had any experience in the film industry or if they had ever worked for a film. “We are looking for jurors who want to be fair to Mr. Baldwin, who has constitutional rights,” Morrissey said.

Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, did not want to talk about firearms. Instead, the attorney said he was looking for jurors who could keep a cool head despite the tragedy. “Even if something tragic happens, we need everyone to be able to hear the facts and to have the law respected,” he said. He also said he would question the versions of several witnesses and press them because many of them “have an agenda.” “They should not necessarily believe everything they hear from someone who is under oath. Even if they are experts or police officers,” he added. At the end of his turn, Spiro returned to the subject of firearms, but changed the focus of the conversation. “Do you agree with the idea that we should all rely on experts? Even in sensitive situations this should be the case,” he said. With these words he advances the idea that the Rust incident is not his client’s responsibility, since there were other people on the set who were in charge of checking the weapon.

