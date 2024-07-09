The tragedy of Rust Baldwin is seeking a solution. Actor Alec Baldwin, producer and star of the independent western, will appear in a New Mexico court on Wednesday accused of the involuntary manslaughter of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin’s trial represents the end of a long process seeking a verdict almost three years after the incident on the set of a ranch in Albuquerque, where a bullet killed Hutchins and forever changed Baldwin’s life. If found guilty, the 66-year-old actor could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

The trial begins Tuesday with the selection of the 12 men and women on the jury who will be in charge of Baldwin’s fate. The actor arrived in the capital of New Mexico after having hired one of the most important law firms in New York. On Monday morning he looked serious but calm. He was dressed in a black suit and grey tie and wore thick black-rimmed glasses. Leading his defence is Alex Spiro, a 41-year-old lawyer who has represented Elon Musk and who is known for his aggressive style of questioning witnesses. Opening statements will take place on Wednesday, officially the first day of the trial.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Spiros’ law firm, tried until late June to have Baldwin’s only charge, involuntary manslaughter, dismissed. The judge in the case, Mary Marlowe Sommer, did not allow it. Baldwin will be the second person involved in the production to be tried for the accident that occurred on October 21, 2021. The first was the armory manager, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, a young woman with little experience in custody. propswho was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison in April. In a recorded call from jail, Gutierrez-Reed said she wants the jury to “send Baldwin to jail, too.”

Baldwin’s defense has named the gunsmith as one of those called to testify during the trial, which will last about nine days and could end on Friday, July 19. The judge, however, has questioned Gutierrez-Reed’s participation in this process, saying that he has shown his reluctance to answer the parties’ questions. Baldwin’s lawyers, on the other hand, want to place the responsibility for the incident on the gunsmith, who was supposed to supervise the weapons and ammunition used in the production, and on David Halls, the assistant director, the last person through whom the revolver passed before reaching Baldwin’s hands. Halls agreed with the authorities to plead guilty to a charge of negligent handling of firearms.

Alec Baldwin leaves the Santa Fe courtroom after the preliminary hearing. Ramsay de Give (REUTERS)

Prosecutors will seek to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin carelessly handled the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza, in the shoulder. Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey leads the prosecution team. Morrissey took over the case when her predecessor was forced to resign due to a conflict of interest in early 2023. One of her first actions was to drop the charges against Baldwin, believing he did not have a strong enough case. In a twist of fate, the prosecutor changed her mind in January of this year after re-evaluating the evidence that authorities have gathered in more than a year of investigation.

The prosecution’s strategy will also focus on the Colt-style pistol Baldwin was holding during a scene rehearsal. Several of the witnesses scheduled to appear in court starting Wednesday were inside the small wooden church where the shooting occurred. One of them is Zachariah Sneeby, a sound engineer and microphone operator who was standing a few feet from Baldwin when the gun was fired. In preliminary interviews with prosecutors, Sneeby said he saw the actor pull the trigger.

Baldwin, on the other hand, maintains that he never did it. He has maintained that position since he said it on ABC in December 2021 in the first interview after Hutchins’ death. Despite his firmness, his version has been questioned more than once. First by FBI forensic experts specializing in weapons, who assured that the revolver had to be fired to eject the bullet. And also by Lucien Haag, one of the greatest weapons experts in the United States, who had the opportunity to examine the Colt that killed the director of photography. Haag is one of the prosecution witnesses who will give his version in the coming days.

Filming of ‘Rust’ near Santa Fe, October 23, 2021. Jae C. Hong (AP)

First victory of the defense

Judge Marlowe Sommer has given Baldwin a first victory in the trial. The judge has narrowed the path for the prosecution by ruling on Monday that Baldwin’s role as producer of the ill-fated western is irrelevant. Marlowe Sommer made her opinion known at one of the preliminary hearings that the parties had on Monday morning in Santa Fe, the capital of the State of New Mexico.

“I have a problem with the prosecution’s position that it wants to show that as a producer he did not follow the procedures (…) and that he allowed all the bad things to happen,” Marlowe Sommer told the parties on Monday. This means that he will not allow the use of evidence gathered that focuses on Baldwin’s duties as a producer.

The judge’s decision forces the prosecution to change its strategy. Morrissey and his team planned to plant in the jury’s mind the doubt that the accident was a consequence of a chaotic independent production, marked by the absence of safety protocols. This is what some of the members of the production have told in the preparatory hearings. One of these versions has been transmitted by Ross Addiego, a technician who is part of Hutchins’ team, who has sued the production considering that those responsible did not comply with the minimum requirements of the film industry. The defense, on the other hand, has a letter signed by several members of the set who reject this image.

Last year, the film’s producers paid state authorities a $100,000 fine for various safety violations found by labor inspectors during a review of the set after the incident. The irregularities were described as “serious” but unintentional by the local workers’ protection agency.

The defense has included among its witnesses Ryan Winterstern, one of the 13 producers of Rust who participated among others in American Pastoral (2016) and Adaline’s secret (2015). The actor claims to be an eyewitness to the events that occurred inside the chapel on October 21, the longest day in Alec Baldwin’s life.

