WASHINGTON. New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed the wrongful death case against Alec Baldwin after finding that the state had withheld evidence that could have shed light on the death of the director of cinematography for the film ‘Rust’ by gunshots fired by the actor, the New Mexico New York Times.

Baldwin, the film’s producer and star, was rehearsing a scene where he was pointing a gun at the camera when the gun went off and struck 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, who was holding the camera, killing her. Hannah Gutierrez, the on-set weapons officer who loaded the gun, is already serving 18 months in prison for manslaughter.

The actor’s defense argued that it was not their responsibility to make sure the gun was not loaded with real ammunition, and during Thursday’s hearing, attorney Alex Spiro demonstrated that some bullets potentially linked to the shooting were turned over to police without notifying the defense, which was unable to examine them. Prosecutor Kari Morrissey was quick to object that she had never seen or heard of these bullets and that they did not match those that killed Hutchins. But for the judge, the evidence was apparently enough to dismiss the case.