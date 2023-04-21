Alec Baldwin, New Mexico prosecutor drops manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ set shooting

The charge against Alec Baldwin Of manslaughter for a deadly shooting on a movie set. The American actor was charged last January in the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchinsduring the filming of the western “Rustin New Mexico in 2021. He pleaded not guilty, but if the charge were confirmed, Baldwin risked from 18 months up to five years in prison.

According to the actor, the gun he was holding when the shot was fired – a 45 caliber colt – had to be safe, a prop weapon and not equipped with real bullets. The shooting, which killed Hutchins and injured the director Joel Souzawould therefore have been accidental. For this reason, the New Mexico Attorney’s Office has decided it would like to drop the charges. While those against Hannah Gutierrez-Reedthe weapons manager on the film set, remain unchanged.

“In the last few days and in preparation for the preliminary hearing on May 3, 2023, they have emerged new facts requiring further investigation and forensic analysis,” a statement from the New Mexico attorneys read. “Because of this We will dismiss the manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct a further investigation, this decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal liability and charges may be re-introduced. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing“.

Baldwin’s attorneys have welcomed the decision, which it should be formalized Friday in a court hearing in Santa Fe, in New Mexico. “We welcome the decision to drop the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident,” they commented. Luke Nikas And Alex Spiro.

