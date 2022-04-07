The career and life of Alec Baldwin has a before and after after what happened on the set of his movie “Rust”, five months ago, when a gun that the actor was carrying was filled with bullets that were supposedly not real. shot at Halyna Hutchinsdirector of photography, causing her death.

What did Baldwin go through after the tragic events?

alec baldwin has gone through censorship from the industry and although he apologized for the tragic incident with the Hutchins family, he is currently facing a wrongful death lawsuit from them (Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros) .

Softening your image: like Santa Claus

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, as a way to soften his image due to what happened, he chose to play Santa Claus in the film. “Kid Santa”in which he shares cast with his brother, William Baldwin , and actress Elva Trill. The newspaper published images of Baldwin as Santa Claus that try to bring him closer to the public that has not yet forgotten the tragic event.

Alec Baldwin wants to soften his image by playing Santa Claus. Photo: Daily Mail.

YOU CAN SEE: Alec Baldwin announced that he will become a father for the seventh time

What else is known about the new Baldwin film?

The film will be directed by Francesco Cinquemanicreator of Christmas stories, who had already worked with Alec Baldwin on the tape “Andron – The Black Labyrinth” from 2016, and they are currently recording this new project in Rome, which will have both real images and animation.

What other future projects does Alec Baldwin have?

parallel to “Kid Santa” The movie “Billie’s Magical World” is being produced, which will also feature the brothers Alec and William Baldwin. But this is not the only project he has in his hands, since he has a couple of films that are in the final stage of post-production, awaiting their release.

William Baldwin along with his brother Alec will act together in “Kid Santa” and in another subsequent project. Photo: Gala.

Tape “Supercell”a drama that reunites him with Skeet Ulrich and Anne Heche, and another movie called “97 Minutes”, of action and suspense in which Baldwin gives life to a man who will try to save the people who travel in a plane without fuel, where he shares the poster with Jonathan Rhys Meyers and MyAnna Buring.