USA.- the fbi concluded that alec baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun with which he accidentally killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie “Rust”, which contradicts the version of the actor, who maintains that he did not fire the weapon.

The report of FBIto which ABC News had access, states that the stir was in good condition and that “it could not be fired without pulling the trigger”.

In an interview with the same outlet in October of last year, the actor assured that he never pulled the trigger of the gun and that it fired itself when the firing pin was released.

The police report described the Hutchin’s death of accident, since there is “no convincing evidence that the weapon was intentionally loaded with live ammunition”.

The local prosecutor’s office has not yet filed any charges against Baldwinwho was reported for reckless homicide by the victim’s family, and is waiting to obtain the actor’s phone records.

Hutchins passed away on October 21, 2021 for the gunshot wounds he sustained while Baldwin was rehearsing during the filming of the film “Rust” in New Mexico (USA) with a weapon that should have been a blank but was loaded.

The authorities of New Mexico fined in April with almost 140,000 dollars to the producers of the shooting of “Rust”among which is the same Baldwinfor breaching security protocols.