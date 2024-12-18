Actor Alec Baldwin has spoken on the podcast ‘Fail Better with David Duchovny’ about the shooting that took place during the recording of ‘Rust’ and that ended the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “The truth of what happened has never been told,” he said.

According to American media, Baldwin has indicated that not all the details are known about what happened during the filming of ‘Rust’ and wants to “expose what really happened”. “We have more shit that is going to come to light in the next legal procedures and so on,” he explained.

He has also attacked the media, believing that they suppressed stories that could benefit him. «And they amplified all those that could harm me. “This has happened for three years,” he stressed.

The American interpreter was free of charges last August after annulment of his trial for involuntary manslaughter on the filming set. Their lawyers filed a motion and argued then that the State hid a bullet set from them, which was delivered to the authorities more than two years after the case, potentially key evidence to clarify those responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins.









The events date back to October 2021, when during a rehearsal of ‘Rust’ at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, in New Mexico, Baldwin manipulated a 45-caliber revolver, which he discharged himself by firing a real bullet that killed the director of photographyHalyna Hutchins, in addition to hurting the director. For this reason, the 66-year-old actor faced a sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

The investigation of the case never specified how the real bullets, found in the prop cart, in the box of bullets and in holsters belonging to Baldwin and another actor, entered the filming set, something prohibited under industry standards.