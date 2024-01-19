A New Mexico Grand Jury has formally indicted American actor Alec Baldwin on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the accidental shooting during the filming of his latest film, “Rust”, which resulted in the death of the director of photography. The 65-year-old actor had already pleaded not guilty in February.

His lawyers said in April that the manslaughter charges had been dropped, but in October special prosecutor Kari Morrissey announced that his case would be taken to a grand jury. According to CNN, if convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The actor had accidentally shot the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins while filming a scene. Hutchins, 42, later died from her serious injuries as she was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.