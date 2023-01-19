In 2021 it was revealed that during the filming of the movie Rust, Alec Baldwin fired a gun he believed to be fake, resulting in the death of Halyna Hutchins. Since then, the actor and those responsible for this accident have been part of various trials. Now, It has been revealed today that Baldwin has been charged with manslaughter.

In the event that the plaintiff is found guilty, He will have to spend 18 months in prison, and serve a $5,000 bail.. Andrea Reeb, the New Mexico special prosecutor, has pointed out that if the actor and the rest of the team present had done his job well, Hutchins would not have lost his life. This is the official statement from the county:

“The first charge may simply be referred to as manslaughter. For this charge to be proven, there must be underlying negligence. Under New Mexico law, manslaughter is a fourth degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. This charge also includes the misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a firearm, which would likely be merged as a matter of law. The other charge is manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. This charge requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death. This is also a fourth degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. This charge includes an increase in firearms, or an additional mandatory penalty because a firearm was involved. The increase in firearms makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.”

Along with Bladwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed and David Halls, the prop manager and assistant director respectively, also face similar charges.. Although an agreement was reached at the time, it is unknown what will happen to the actor after this new accusation.

Via: Variety