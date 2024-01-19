A US grand jury formally indicted actor Alec Baldwin this Friday, January 19, for involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsal for a film set in New Mexico. Baldwin was pointing a gun during rehearsal when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Sousa.

Baldwin, who He has always maintained the version that he never pressed the trigger of the prop revolver he was holding, but that it detonated due to a mechanical failure, He had been acquitted in April 2023 of charges of involuntary manslaughter.

However, in October, special prosecutors in the case announced that they were going to ask a grand jury to consider whether the interpreter should be criminally charged again for what happened.

That grand jury this Friday again indicted Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter.

Archive. In the image, the location of the filming of the low-budget feature film 'Rust', where the events occurred. October 23, 2021. © Jae C. Hong / AP

Baldwin's lawyers indicated that they will appeal: “We look forward to our day in court,” said the actor's defenders, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

In early October, a New Mexico judge had ordered the film's producers to turn over documents to prosecutors that could potentially show that Baldwin, the film's star and producer, would reap greater profits if he delivered the project on time and below budget.

The case focuses on finding out how a real bullet appeared in the barrel of the gun Baldwin was wielding. during a test and ended up fatally impacting Hutchins on October 20, 2021 in Santa Fe (New Mexico).

In that state, a conviction for involuntary manslaughter like the one Baldwin could face means up to 18 months in prison.







The person in charge of security protocol during the recording, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, while assistant director David Halls, in charge of delivering the gun to Baldwin, accepted a misdemeanor charge in an agreement with the prosecution.

The charges have put Baldwin in legal trouble again and opened the possibility of prison for an actor who has been a mainstay of television and film for nearly 40 years, with roles in early blockbusters.

With EFE and AP