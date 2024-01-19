WASHINGTON. A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted actor Alec Baldwin in connection with the 2021 killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Prosecutors took the case to a Santa Fe grand jury this week, months after receiving a new analysis of the gun used.

Baldwin, star and co-producer of Rust, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during an on-set rehearsal in October 2021, when the gun fired, killing her, and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin repeatedly stated that he pulled the hammer back, but not the trigger, when the gun fired.

Judges recently agreed to stay several civil suits seeking compensation from Baldwin and the producers of Rust after prosecutors said they would present the charges to a grand jury. The plaintiffs in these lawsuits include members of the film crew. Prosecutors dismissed the manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed that the gun may have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. Later, they changed their minds and began considering whether to refile charges against Baldwin after receiving a new analysis of the gun.

Analysis by ballistics experts and forensic tests relied on replacement parts to reassemble the gun used by Baldwin, after parts of the weapon were broken during FBI testing. The report examined the gun and the marks left on a spent cartridge to conclude that the trigger must have been pulled or pressed. The analysis conducted by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services in Arizona stated that although Baldwin repeatedly denied pulling the trigger, “given the tests, results, and observations reported herein, the trigger must have been pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the hammer fully cocked or retracted.” The weapons supervisor on the film's set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the case. Her trial is expected to begin in February.