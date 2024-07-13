A New Mexico judge has dismissed the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of the film ‘Rust’. The actor, the BBC reports, broke down in tears as the verdict was handed down. In October, Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was shot by a gun Baldwin was fiddling with during rehearsals. It is the second time the case against the actor has been dismissed since the October 2021 shooting. At this time, according to US media reports, he will not be tried again. A key aspect of the case was how live ammunition ended up on the set, and Baldwin’s lawyers have questioned the investigation and mistakes made by authorities who examined the scene.

Their motion to dismiss the case set off a remarkable series of events, with one of the two special prosecutors leading the case resigning and Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissing the jury to hear more witnesses. Prosecutors argued that the ammunition alleged was unrelated to the case and did not match the bullets found on the set of Rust. Prosecutors will not be able to refile the case against Baldwin, as the judge did not declare the case a mistrial, but instead dismissed it outright with a finding of merit. “The case is closed,” Los Angeles trial lawyer Joshua Ritter told the BBC.