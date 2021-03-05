Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin quit Twitter due to the “inadequate” reaction of subscribers to his joke. He reported this in Instagram…

The artist recorded a video message in which he explained his decision to quit the social network. He stated that the reason for leaving was the sharp criticism of his joke towards actress Gillian Anderson. Baldwin, 62, complained that in the modern world it is impossible to laugh freely at anything. “On Twitter, as in the rest of the United States, it is not customary to be ironic now. There is too much anxiety, stress and discomfort here now, ”the actor emphasized. He later deleted his Twitter account.

It is noted that earlier Baldwin joked about the American accent of The X-Files star Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in the British TV series The Crown. The actress’s American origins surprised many fans of the show, who believed that she had her native English pronunciation. “A change of emphasis? It sounds amazing! ” Baldwin sarcastically. Thus, he hinted at the recent scandal unfolding around his wife.

In December last year, the Spanish accent of the artist’s wife, 36-year-old Hilaria, was actively discussed on Twitter. The woman was accused of posing as a Spanish woman for many years. Later, she admitted that she was born in the United States and her name is not Hilaria, but Hilary.