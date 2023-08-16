Alec Baldwin could face manslaughter charges again, after a forensic report released Tuesday found his Colt .45 revolver would only fire if the trigger was pulled. Initially, he was accused of Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the charges were dropped after the defense pointed out that the gun had been modified, raising questions about whether it was working properly at the time of the shooting. Shooting.

Baldwin He has denied pulling the trigger. Hutchins, 42, died after being hit by a projectile on the set of the movie “Rust” near Santa Fe, NM The special prosecutors in the case, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, commissioned a new forensic examination of the gun and were awaiting the results before deciding whether to re-file the charges. The report, conducted by Lucien and Michael Haag, was provided to them earlier this month and was made public Tuesday in a court filing.

Experts reconstructed the gun, which had been damaged during earlier FBI tests, and concluded that it could only have been fired by pulling the trigger.

“This fatal incident resulted from the hammer being manually retracted to its fully retracted and cocked position, followed, at some point, by the rearward pull or depression of the trigger,” the report concluded. “Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the evidence, findings, and observations reported here, the trigger must have been pulled or depressed enough to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer from the evidence revolver.”

Prosecutors had previously claimed that Baldwin he would be charged again if the weapon worked properly.

“If it is determined that the weapon did not malfunction, the charges against Mr. Baldwin they will proceed,” they wrote in a file in June.

However, Baldwin he has not been charged again and it is unclear if he will be. Morrissey said in an email Thursday afternoon that there will be a formal announcement on the decision.

“I hope that decision will be made known soon,” he wrote.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s gunsmith, will face trial in December on charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering. She has maintained, through her lawyers, that Seth Kenney, a weapons supplier, was responsible for mixing real shells into a batch of replicas.

In addition to the deadly projectile, five real projectiles were also found on the set. Forensic experts also tried to determine the provenance of the actual projectiles. However, according to the report, they could only conclude that the shells were different from others that investigators seized from Kenney weeks after the shooting.

The report also found that there were four different types of replicas on set. Some made noise when shaken, indicating that they could not be fired. Others had a hole in the side, while others lacked a primer. The report determined that the actual shells could be distinguished from those types of replicas, either by shaking them or by noting the lack of a hole.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: This is very suspicious, I think he did shoot playing or whatever, but surely an arrangement has been reached $$$ and nothing will happen.