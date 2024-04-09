The actor Alec Baldwinaccused of the death of his director of photography on the set of “Rust”, would have compromised security on the set due to his uncontrolled behavior, stated the prosecutor in the case in court documents released this Monday.

Alec Baldwin66 years oldwill go to trial in July accused of involuntary manslaughter after the death of Halyna Hutchins by a gunshot in October 2021, while rehearsing a scene from the low-budget film at the Bonanza Creek ranch.

The protagonist and co-producer of the cowboy film would have harassed gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez and the team to “work faster” on the set in New Mexico, said prosecutor Kari Morrissey in a detailed account of the investigations and judicial handling of the case.

“Mr. Baldwin's relentless rush with crew on set routinely compromised safety”Morrissey said.

“Additionally (…), Mr. Alec Baldwin “He frequently yelled and cursed” at both himself and the team “for no particular reason,” he added.

“To see Mr. Baldwin's behavior on the set of 'Rust' is to see a man who has absolutely no control over his own emotions and has no concern about how his behavior affects those around him,” the prosecutor explained.

Gutierrez, who was 24 when she was hired by “Rust” to oversee the production's weapons, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and is due to be sentenced next week.

Morrissey questioned the hiring of the young gunsmith given her short career. “Many of the 'Rust' team members immediately noticed that Ms. Gutierrez was inexperienced and overwhelmed,” said.

“The combination of Hannah Gutierrez's negligence and inexperience and the lack of concern of Alec Baldwin because of the security around him would prove deadly to Halyna Hutchins.”

Morrissey presented the document in response to Baldwin's defense, which asked to drop the accusation last month, alleging judicial abuses.

The prosecutor not only points directly to Alec Baldwin for firing the .45 Colt revolver that blinded Hutchins' life and for being indifferent on set, but for giving contradictory versions about the tragedy in interviews.

He also accuses his team of eight lawyers of “countless lies and manipulation,” as well as personal attacks against the prosecutors in charge of the case.

Alec Baldwin, who denies pulling the trigger and has pleaded not guilty, risks up to 18 months in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

The actor, who is free on bail, reached a court agreement with Hutchins' widower, and finished filming “Rust” last year in Montana.

