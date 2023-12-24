Scott Reeder, the props manager on “Walker,” a TV revival about an armed Texas Ranger, was planning a scene in which a woman points a revolver at a prisoner when a new order came: No real guns would be used. .

That was shortly after a cinematographer had been fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico, when a gun Alec Baldwin had been rehearsing with fired a live bullet. The producers of “Walker” had decided that they would stop using real weapons and start relying entirely on replicas.

In the two years since the shooting in “Rust” caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a divide has emerged over the use of real firearms in filming forums. Some productions have banned them, using special effects to replicate the shots. Others continue to use them, arguing that they are more convincing.

However, some insurers now refuse to cover low-budget films that want to use operable weapons.

In Hollywood, union representatives and major studios have been working to revise guidelines governing the use of firearms on the stage, according to a person familiar with the process. The guidelines were last revised 20 years ago. And they will soon have greater weight in California: legislators sought to codify them for all productions in a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July.

Sometimes the weapons in the sets are loaded with inert ammunition that cannot be fired. Sometimes they are loaded with blanks, cartridges with gunpowder, but without projectiles, which produce an explosion and flash when fired.

The revolver used by Baldwin was supposed to only have fake bullets that would look good in close-up shots. However, authorities noted that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the tape, loaded it with five fake projectiles and one real bullet. She has been charged with manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Dutch Merrick, who was the lead weapons supervisor on the second season of the HBO series “Euphoria,” said that shortly after the “Rush” incident, the production was filming a scene in which a young actor lay in a tub with weapons and ammunition. Merrick placed the weapons on the floor and demonstrated that the bullets were inert. Since then, he has developed a course on gun safety protocols.

“My goal since 'Rush' has been: how do I let others know that what we do is safe? And how do we make it safer?“Merrick said.

JULIA JACOBS. THE NEW YORK TIMES