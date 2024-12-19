Alec Baldwin is willing to reopen the case of what happened in the tragic filming of the western rust, despite the fact that last April the justice system dismissed the charges against the actor for the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins after being shot with live ammunition that also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin has attended his colleague’s podcast David Duchovny, Fail Better, where he has assured that “the truth has not been told about what really happened” in the tragic accident. “There is a lot left to tell and my purpose, which I will undoubtedly fulfill, is to expose what really happened,” according to Variety.

The actor, who last month presented the finished film at the Camerimage festival in Toroun, northern Poland, believes that during the three years that have passed since the tragedy “the press and tabloids hid everything that could have benefited me and They amplified every story that could hurt me.

“There’s a lot more shit that’s going to come to light in upcoming legal actions,” says Baldwin. “People have lost their minds. In this country, when they hate you at this level, they only want one thing: they want you to die.” The actor assures that after the accident he has felt outcast, although, without specifying anything else, He trusts that he can change the perception of what happened.

What happened on filming

The accident took place on October 21, 2021 during rehearsal for a scene that included Baldwin’s handling of a revolver. The actor, also a producer of the film, He was charged with involuntary manslaughter for being the one who handled the gun that was loaded with live ammunition. and ended the life of Halyna Hutchins after being accidentally shot.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty in 2023 and the charges were eventually dismissed; Although they resurfaced this year, in April the justice system definitively dismissed them considering that The prosecution had not presented evidence to support them.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed the one in charge of the weapons during the filming of the film, He is serving an 18-month prison sentence for Hutchins’ death. Although his defense requested a new trial after the dismissal of the charges against Baldwin, this month it was denied by the judge, considering that this lack of evidence would not have affected the verdict in his case.

