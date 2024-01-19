The case against Alec Baldwin goes back to square one. The actor was charged again this Friday with reckless homicide by a New Mexico grand jury. It is the second time that the 65-year-old interpreter faces this accusation for the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography of the western rustwhich occurred in October 2021. If found guilty, Baldwin could be sentenced to up to 18 months in state prison.

This is not the first time Baldwin has faced this accusation. The producer of the independent film was also accused of manslaughter in January 2023. The Santa Fe Prosecutor's Office then began the process, blaming the actor for not following safety measures during filming. The shot that killed the filmmaker and wounded the director of the film came from the Colt revolver that Baldwin was holding during the rehearsal of a scene. The charges were dropped in April of last year thanks to an aggressive strategy by the artist's defense against the team of prosecutors that built the court case.

The process returns to where it was almost exactly a year ago. The indictment against Baldwin was handed down this morning by a jury. At least eight people have considered that there is enough evidence for prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to present their case in front of a judge. It is common for a grand jury to lean in favor of the Prosecutor's Office and endorse going to trial, but this does not guarantee an easy victory for the prosecution.

“We are looking forward to seeing them in court,” said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, Baldwin's lawyers, who has always claimed that he never pulled the trigger of the gun. The actor's lawyers, based in New York, have proven to be a real headache for the Prosecutor's Office for more than two years. After Santa Fe authorities charged his client, they began an offensive that managed to reduce the charges when it was learned that the murder weapon had been altered in the past. The prosecutors, Mary Carmack-Altwies and Andrea Reeb, resigned after the fiasco, making it unlikely that Baldwin would end up behind bars for the workplace accident. The film was completed in May of last year in tribute to Hutchins. In October 2022, the producer and protagonist reached a monetary agreement with the photographer's widower to end a lawsuit against him.

The actor's luck changed with a new analysis of the firearm, which had to be reconstructed after being broken in the first examinations carried out by the authorities. Forensics and ballistics experts concluded in August of last year that, despite what Baldwin maintains, the mechanism of the weapon must have been activated to fire the projectile that ended the life of the 42-year-old photographer. FBI experts who studied the weapon after the incident reached the same conclusion several months earlier.

“This fatal incident was a consequence of the hammer of the weapon being fully retracted manually until it was loaded and at some point it was [la pistola] “The trigger had to be pulled,” says the document in the hands of the Prosecutor's Office. In two long years of judicial back-and-forth, however, no one has been able to explain why the gun was loaded with real bullets.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the production's armory manager, will be judged on February 21. Like Baldwin, she faces one count of reckless homicide and one count of tampering with evidence. Gutierrez Reed had to handle the weapons on the set and it was she who loaded the revolver with real ammunition by accident. Assistant director David Halls, who should have been the last person to check the gun before handing it to the film's protagonist, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months' probation.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe