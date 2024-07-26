Aleandro Baldi, a 65-year-old singer-songwriter, claims that if his career – which was very well underway in the early 1990s – never took off, it is because the music industry preferred to focus on Andrea Bocelli, rather than on him. The two have in common the fact that they are blind and according to Baldi this is a crucial element.

“Unfortunately in Italy we are not yet mature. People always need only one leader and at that time, having achieved success abroad, the leader among the blind was him. You can say what you want, but that’s how it is”, Baldi declared in an interview with the newspaper The truth.

The Florentine singer-songwriter now lives in his hometown, Greve in Chianti, where he teaches music and works in music therapy. In 1992 Baldi won the Sanremo Festival in the New Proposals category with the song Do not love mesung together with Francesca Alotta and written by Baldi himself together with Giancarlo Bigazzi and Marco Falagiani.

The song became a huge hit, so much so that a few years later it was translated into Spanish and sung by Jennifer Lopez in a duet with Marc Anthony.

In 1994 Aleandro Baldi returned to Sanremo and won the Festival, this time in the Big category, with the song It will pass. In that same edition Bocelli won first place in the New Proposals category with the song The calm sea of ​​the evening.

The following year Bocelli himself brought to the Ariston stage I will leave with youwhich only reached fourth place in the Big charts but established itself as a global success.

Aleandro Baldi reconstructs those years: “Andrea Bocelli with I will leave with you he came fourth at the Sanremo Festival in 1995. However, while I had a record company that was a little more hostile towards me, he had people like Caterina Caselli and Tony Renis who believed in him and made him go abroad”.

“From there – continues the Florentine singer-songwriter – was his great success. And then, having him successful abroad, in Italy they took it upon themselves to say that the blind singer par excellence is him. I, unfortunately, have not gone abroad”.

READ ALSO: Rai temporarily stops Noos, Alberto Angela’s program