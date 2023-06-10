He tired? The end of the relationship between ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba continues to give people something to talk about in the local show business. Now, the businesswoman came forward to put an end to the controversy and assured that she will not testify on the subject again for the “well-being” of her daughters, for this reason she will only pronounce legally. As you remember, Melissa Paredes recently revealed to “América hoy” that the owner of La Nevera Fit would be having a hard time, since the soccer player took part of her belongings, such as her bed.

What did Ale Venturo say about ‘Gato’ Cuba?

Through his social networks, Ale Venturo left a brief, but precise message. “I want to thank the professionalism of my lawyer, Wilmer Arica, and from today (June 9) keep the decisions we make for the well-being of my youngest daughter private,” she said.

Pronouncement of Ale Venturo. Photo: Instagram

Was ‘Cat’ Cuba unfaithful to Ale Venturo?

The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” supported Rodrigo Cuba enjoying a party in Barranco the weekend after ending his romance with Ale Venturo. However, the most outstanding thing is that he can be seen in affectionate attitudes with the former candidate for Miss Peru Gianella Rázuri.

Prior to the disclosure, various media asked Ale Venturo if the footballer had been missing in the relationship. “He was disloyal. After being unfaithful, disrespectful and pregnant, it’s hard for things to be the same again. You never know who you’re messing with, really”said to “Love and fire”.

