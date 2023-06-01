ale venturo confirmed this Tuesday, May 30, the end of his relationship with the player Rodrigo Cuba. This after the speculation of different media, which indicated that the businesswoman would have archived all the Instagram photos of her in which she appears together with the soccer player. In this sense, we will tell you more details about her life, what the businesswoman is currently doing and what academic training she has.

Ventura has two children. The first of them he had with his ex-partner Daniel Leon, while her second baby was born as a result of her relationship with the defender of Sport Boys del Callao. In the last few days, the couple went through difficult times, since, as revealed by Magaly Medina, Rodrigo Cuba he even left the apartment in which they lived together.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba and Ale Venturo ended?: the evidence that would indicate that their love story ended

What career did Ale Venturo study?

The young businesswoman stands out for her culinary talent. Ale Venturo studied Gastronomy at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu Institute, which is a subsidiary of the headquarters located in the city of Paris, France.

Her time at this institution provided her with the main gastronomic techniques and allowed her to work in restaurants, such as Factoría 1075. She also became a specialist in healthy eating. This helped him to undertake in this area successfully.

Ale Venturo studied Gastronomy. Photo: composition LR/Ale Venturo/Instagram

What businesses does Ale Venturo have?

With his experience in gastronomy, Ale Venturo decided to open in 2014 The Fridge Fit, a company dedicated to the preparation and distribution of healthy food. Shortly after, his brother Fernando Venturo joined the business.

Thus, thanks to the good reception, they managed to open four stores, which are located in the districts of La Molina, Miraflores and Surco. Currently, according to information from their Instagram, they are open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sundays, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ale Venturo opened the company Natural Fit in 2014. Photo: composition LR/Ale Venturo/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gato’ Cuba would have left the house where he lived with Ale Venturo, according to Magaly

“La Nevera Fit was born almost three years ago, when I made the decision to start eating healthier. I decided to do something of my own,” Venturo declared at the time. Currently, the company has been operating for eight years and next September they will celebrate new years.

What did Ale Aventuro say about his separation with Rodrigo Cuba?

After several days of speculation, ale venturo He confirmed for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” the end of his relationship with the footballer.

“I wish you the best and that everyone follow their path“, she said after being approached by a reporter from the program. Meanwhile, the soccer player was seen with Melissa Paredes along with her daughter and Anthony Aranda. The complete images will be presented in the ATV show space.

Ale Venturo confirms his separation with Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: @aleventuro/captura Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo met with the lawyer who defended Melissa in conflict with Rodrigo Cuba

How did Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba meet?

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba told in the Magaly Medina program how their love relationship began. Both pointed out that since they were little they had met in different meetings and that they had friends in common. “The truth, We have, since we were very young, many friends in common at school”said the Sport Boys midfielder.

Likewise, the soccer player added that their connection began when she reacted to a post from him on Instagram. “At that moment, when she liked me, I was lying on my bed and I see: ‘Ale Venturo’. I said that?’. I saw that he was following me and in front I put him follow too”, he commented.

#Ale #Venturo #degree #study #successful #business #young #entrepreneur