Ale Venturo She touched all her followers by showing a photo of her last day pregnant. In her social networks, the businesswoman shared an emotional image to remember such a special moment on the eve of the two years of her little girl.

On February 7 her daughter will celebrate her birthday, so Ale decided to remember one of the most important moments of her life: when she was about to give birth.

“My last photo with a belly” Venturo wrote about the image he posted on his Instagram stories.

Publication by Ale Venturo Photo: Instagram

Ale Venturo talks about his good relationship with Rodrigo Cuba’s father: “‘Don gato’ is super cool”

The businesswoman Ale Venturo told how she met the family of ‘Gato’ Cuba and was surprised to reveal that she has an excellent relationship with the soccer player’s father.

“He (Rodrigo Cuba) was with his mother at the Jockey doing some Christmas shopping with his whole family, so I said ‘It’s now or never’ and I got in the car. His mother inspired me too much confidence, super cute, loving; ‘Don gato’, my uncle Jorge, is too cool, his brother is also super cool, “said the owner of La Nevera Fit during an exclusive interview with Natalie Vértiz for the program You are in all.

Dad of ‘Gato’ Cuba shows off with Ale Venturo’s daughter

After being enthusiastic about his son Rodrigo Cuba’s new relationship, the former official shared a photograph where he appears carrying Ale Venturo’s daughter, and accompanied her with an affectionate message: “Tell me if she is not a beautiful baby,” he wrote showing his Full support for the businesswoman, who has just made her romance with the soccer player official.