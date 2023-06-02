After various speculations, ale venturo confirmed his separation from Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. As is known, last Monday, May 29, the now ex-partner made headlines after the young businesswoman decided to remove all traces of the Sport Boys player from her social networks. For his part, he ‘Cat’ Cuba He gave some indications that his relationship was not going well, since he edited his last message for Mother’s Day, in which he mentioned the mother of his second daughter.

Did Ale Venturo and ‘Gato’ Cuba end their relationship?

The cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” They sought to talk with Ale Venturo to clear up doubts about the possible break in their relationship with Rodrigo Cuba. She ended up confirming what Melissa Paredes’ ex-partner preferred to keep quiet: their romance came to an end.

On Monday the 29th, ‘Gato’ Cuba was approached to confirm or deny the rumors, but he chose to remain silent. He contrasted with the owner of La Nevera Fit, who in the few words she gave only managed to rule out some kind of “war”. “I wish him the best and that each one follow his path”said.

Will Ale Venturo return with Rodrigo Cuba?

Everything seems to indicate that in the relationship of ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba there was a determining moment that led to their breakup. Well, the mother of the soccer player’s second daughter has ruled out retaking her sentimental bond. In the same way, she referred to the change in the publication that the “Cat” had dedicated to her for her day.

“No, like parents and now. Let’s keep going, strong and mother lioness forever, nothing mores”, he said. He also responded to the decision of his now ex-partner for his publication on Instagram: “I know that I am a good mother, that is what I can say,” he added.

Did Rodrigo Cuba leave Ale Venturo’s house?

A strong proof that confirmed the separation of “Gato” Cuba with Ale Venturo was the set of images of him leaving the house where he lived with the mother of his last daughter with suitcases. Magaly Medina was the one who broke the news and pointed out that he was moving to his parent’s home.

A reporter approached the Liga 1 player to make a statement, but he preferred to remain silent. The presenter interpreted this gesture as a sign that things between the two were not the same.

‘Gato’ Cuba left the house he shared with Ale Venturo. Photo: Willax/Instagram capture

Did Anthony Aranda ‘get a face’ for Ale Venturo?

The dancer Anthony Aranda was consulted about the break between Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba. Despite the fact that the choreographer praised the businesswoman, he preferred not to comment on the controversy that surrounds the now ex-partner, since he believes that she should be involved in other people’s issues.

“I couldn’t give you advice, she has things clear. The only thing I can tell her is that she has all my solidarity. I know that she is having a very bad time, I know the great mom she is and I think that all of Peru knows itbecause it has always shown it,” he said.

What did Magaly say about the support of Melissa Paredes and the “Activator” for Ale Venturo?

The show host Magaly Medina criticized Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda after publicly supporting Ale Venturo after the end of his relationship with Rodrigo ‘Cat’ Cuba. The “Magpie” did not take well that the actress and the popular “Activator” support the owner of La Nevera Fit. Similarly, the TV presenter issued a warning to the mother of the athlete’s second daughter for her approach to the also actress.

“It seems that the two (Melissa and Anthony) have given Ale Venturo wide support. I don’t understand how they support her, when Melissa has ‘Gato’ Cuba as the father of her daughter. At first she said she would not comment, but in her networks He is sending hints, a little more and he is having a party, because it would seem that this separation has made him very happy (…) Oh, I, Ale Venturo, would be wary of those friends,” said the TV host.

