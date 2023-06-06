ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba captured the attention of the press when they announced the end of their relationship, a few months after welcoming their first daughter. In the midst of the controversy, it began to be speculated that the footballer would have been unfaithful to the businesswoman, which is why they would have decided to separate. However, neither of them has confirmed this information. Now, the owner of La Nevera Fit is back in the news after revealing that she is afraid and prefers not to get in trouble with the player or his family.

Why doesn’t Ale Venturo want to sue Rodrigo Cuba?

A “Love and Fire” reporter spoke exclusively with Ale Venturo to find out more details about the unexpected break with Rodrigo Cuba. Although at first she did not want to provide statements, the influencer also opened up and said that she is not having a good time, because things have gotten out of control.

“Now I am the culprit because I was angry, nothing to do with it,” he is heard saying in a preview video that was uploaded to social networks. She added that, despite the fact that she had a close relationship with Rodrigo Cuba’s father, she fears for what could happen in the future. “I am terrified of that family because of the father”ended.

Did Ale Venturo claim Rodrigo Cuba?

On the other hand, ale venturo recalled in front of cameras everything that happened with Rodrigo Cuba when the legal battle against Melissa Paredes. Given this, the founder of La Nevera Fit was quite uncomfortable, since she does not consider it fair that all this is happening to her when she was a great support for the national athlete.

The show reporter asked him if he had idealized his partner, to which he replied: “I idealized him a lot, yes.” Subsequently, she pointed out with a claiming tone: “Hey! I was in the worst moment of his life”. The full report will be broadcast within the next few hours.

Did Ale Venturo confirm that Rodrigo Cuba was unfaithful to him?

The influencer gave the reasons why she decided to break up with Rodrigo Cuba, despite the fact that it was thought that things between the two were going well. According to the businesswoman’s latest statements, she lost complete confidence in her partner after she was protected by dancing closely with a mysterious young woman in Piura.

“He was unfair. After an infidelity, a lack of respect, and on top of that pregnant, it is difficult for things to do the same again“, he pointed ale venturo in conversation with a reporter from “Love and fire”.

