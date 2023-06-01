“Love and Fire” presented in its recent edition some exclusive images of Ale Venturo, who was accompanied by his ex partner and father of her first daughter, Daniel Leon, this Wednesday May 31st. A reporter from the program asked her about her breakup with Rodrigo ‘Cat’ Cuba and it reminded him when the athlete was protected next to a woman in a disco. “I am breastfeeding, I want to be calm. My priority now is my daughter. I believe that in a relationship trust is basic. There’s nothing to do. I only want the best for my baby,” said the businesswoman.

What did Ale Venturo’s ex-partner, Daniel León, say about “Gato” Cuba?

In conversation with the reporter of the “Love and Fire” program, Ale Venturo’s ex-partner Daniel Leon He was also encouraged to comment on the difficult situation faced by the owner of La fridge fit after his break with the footballer. “Of course I do (I am here to support Ale). Months ago you could see his intentions (‘Gato’ Cuba). He didn’t seem very loyal to him. (…) Ale is a good mother, I hope she also has a good relationship with the father of her second daughter,” he said.

Did Magaly predict the end of the romance between ‘Gato’ Cuba and Ale Venturo?

Rodrigo ‘Cat’ Cubagave an interview to Magaly Medina to speak for the first time about the end of her marriage toMelissa Paredesafter being supported along with Anthony Aranda. However, in conversation with the show host, the athlete was encouraged to present his partner Ale Venturo in public.

In that interview, the show host made a prediction about what could happen to the businesswoman and the footballer in the future. “Sometimes, in these situations of separation, one believes that they have found someone andIt is believed that a nail drives out another nail, but usually you don’t keep the nail”pointed out theshow host at that time.

Who did the ‘Gato’ Cuba see after separating from Ale Venturo?

After Ale Venturo confirmed the end of his relationship with Rodrigo Cuba in statements to the Magaly Medina program, cameras from said entertainment space recorded the soccer player with Melissa Paredes. According to the images that he showed, he was shown with her little girl, accompanied by her ex-partner and her partner. The influencer would sue the athlete, as she would have contacted the lawyer Wilmer Arica.

