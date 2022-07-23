Ale Venturo is a businesswoman dedicated to the preparation of food for fitness people. Rodrigo Cuba’s partner has shared her work very few times on their social networks; However, the pastry chef recently shared a brief message in which she indicated that she is looking for kitchen helpers for her healthy business.

Through Instagram, the young woman shared a statement with the call and the requirements that the assistant must meet to belong to her brand, The Fit Fridgewhich has four stores in Lima.

The requirements requested by Ale Venturo for the staff

In the message, Ale Venturo, who is the founder of the healthy food business, said that she needs chefs to strengthen her team at two of her stores. Below are the requirements.

Ale Venturo is looking for helpers for his venture. Photo: Instagram capture

Two kitchen assistants with full-time and part-time availability for their La Molina location.

Two full-time cooks for their establishments in La Molina and Miraflores.

Applicants must have immediate availability.

With complete technical studies.

In the case of the cook, you must have two years of experience, and one year for the applicants for the position of kitchen assistants.

Ale Venturo surprises ‘Gato’ Cuba with his undertaking

Prior to the Father’s Day celebration, Rodrigo Cuba shared a video on his Instagram account, in which it can be seen that he received a gift in advance: a box with some desserts. In addition, the soccer player showed the entrepreneurship brand, which belonged to his partner, Ale Venturo, and did not hesitate to recommend the products to his followers.

“I just got it from La Nevera Fit for Father’s Day, it’s a great option for all dads who want to sweeten up in a healthy way… Wow, great, really! It is a great and healthy option for Father’s Day ”, he exclaimed.

What did Ale Venturo study?

Alexandra Venturo He graduated from the Gastronomy career at the Le Cordon Bleu Institute, which is headquartered in Paris, France. Upon finishing her studies, she became an expert in healthy eating and later founded her own business called “The Fit Fridge”.

Ale Venturo is the owner of “La Nevera Fit”. Photo: Instagram/La Nevera Fit

Ale Venturo announces the death of his stepfather

On Friday, July 22, businesswoman Ale Venturo revealed the death of her stepfather, Joaquín Martínez de Pinillos Chocano. In an extensive publication on Instagram, the influencer thanked the love and example that he left her and her family.