Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba surprised their followers from the beginning of this 2022 by beginning to show signs of romance, but the bomb was bigger when they decided to make their romance official, through their photos and videos in their Instagram states.

However, the interview they will give for a sports program as a couple attracted much more attention, although not everything is rosy. In social networks, some users criticize the short time that the athlete and the businesswoman have. That is why, to everyone’s surprise, the mother of her ex-partner, Ernesto Jiménez, commented on the good person who is Natalie Vértiz’s best friend.

In this sense, Mrs. Mary Cisneros affirmed: “Do not insinuate anything bad about the ‘refrigerator’. She is a nice girl and with my family she was the best. All the best to her.” The other fact that caught the attention was that his son, the professional photographer, “liked” the comment. This was announced by the Instarándula entertainment platform.

Ernesto Jiménez and his mother wish the best for Ale Ventura. Photo: Capture

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba speaks for the first time about Ale Venturo: “I find myself in the most stable moment”

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba will give their first interview as a couple

Neither short nor lazy. The soccer player Rodrigo Cuba gave statements about the new stage he is experiencing by joining the businesswoman Ale Venturo, shortly after his separation from the model Melissa Paredes.

In that sense, he asserted: “I am one of those people who turn the page and I pass very quickly… At the end of last year, peace was what I did not have.” Minutes later, he added: “I have given myself time, to realize what I wanted, what I did not want. I am in the most stable moment in a long time.”

Valeria Piazza commented on the romance of Ale Ventura and Rodrigo Cuba

The model Valeria Piazza returned to driving this 2022 more recharged than ever with her comments. That is why he was not deprived of referring to the new romance that was known in the show between Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo at the time of giving his opinion.

That is why in one of the +Espectacles programs he asserted: “They already seem to be going for a year, I can’t believe it.” At the same time, he added: “It’s been a week.”

Melissa Paredes refers to Rodrigo Cuba’s girlfriend, Ale Venturo

The model Melissa Paredes was presented as the guest host of Mujeres al command and was in charge of the presentation and comments on various topics such as the report of the new romance of her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba and the businesswoman Ale Venturo.

In that sense, he pointed out: “Yes, I have bought their desserts once. Not even aware that they were friends. They are little things”, very calm and relaxed. The couple has shown a great connection in the short time they have known each other.