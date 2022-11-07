Ale Venturo He used his social networks to make a strong complaint. The current girlfriend of Rodrigo Cuba indicated that she was a victim of impersonation of her, because someone pretended to be her on the TikTok platform with a false account.

In one of the videos that were uploaded to that profile, the model was seen dedicating a tender message to the daughter that the soccer player had with Melissa Paredes on her birthday, something that has now been branded as false by the businesswoman herself.

Ale Venturo denounces fake TikTok account

Surprisingly, Ale Venturo turned to her Instagram account to ask her followers to help her report the fake TikTok account that would be posing as her. Even in said profile you can see a clip with a thoughtful message that alluded to Rodrigo Cuba’s new coexistence with her and her youngest, which generated various reactions in the public.

“Help me, they are impersonating me on TikTok. My only TikTok is this” Ale wrote, accompanying his post with a link that led to his verified account on the platform.

Ale Venturo denounces fake TikTok account. Photo: Instagram

Ale liked a photo of Melissa Paredes

Ale Venturo also drew attention days ago for giving a “like” to a photo in which Melissa Paredes appeared with her current partner, Anthony Aranda.

Unlike the TikTok account, this reaction was true, even ‘Meli’ was consulted about this fact in the “Love and fire” program.

“Is everything okay with Ale? We see that you like it”, asked a reporter; at her turn, ‘Meli’ replied “Yes, everything perfect ”. Then the journalist replied “Is it your pinky?” The actress began to laugh and commented “Hahaha everything is fine”.

Melissa talks about her proximity to Ale Venturo

After participating together in her daughter’s birthday, Melissa Paredes talked about the proximity she currently has with Ale Venturo, girlfriend of her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba.

“All good with Ale. In fact, we are women and moms. As moms we follow each other. I love her daughter. She looks beautiful to me. Beyond the fact that Ale is Rodrigo’s partner, I see her as a mother, and that’s where our affinity goes, “she said.