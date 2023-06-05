ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba surprised everyone by confirming their breakup, but even more so with speculation about the reasons why the two made the decision to break up after having become the parents of a girl. The businesswoman and the soccer player had kept under lock and key the reason for the end of their relationship until now… Natalie Vértiz’s friend did not count on the cameras of “Love and Fire” They were still on when they approached her on the street and revealed that she may not take legal action against “Gato” because she is terrified of her family. Likewise, she was sorry for having been with him and idealizing him.

Family of Ale and ‘Gato’ Cuba together. Photo: Instagram/ Ale Venturo

What did Ale Venturo say about Rodrigo Cuba?

In a new preview of “Love and Fire”, Ale Venturo talks about his separation from Rodrigo Cuba and affirms that he is not having a good time. “Now I am to blame because she was angry, nothing to do with it”, he is heard at the beginning. “Because I am terrified of that family because of the father“, he later confessed, which shocked the users because they got along very well when his relationship with the “Cat” just started, because they even went to games together to support the soccer player.

“I idealized it quite a lot, yes,” he says ale venturo then about the ‘Cat’ Cuba. “Hey! I was in the worst moment of his life”, added the leader of La Nevera Fit, referring to her media separation from Melissa Paredes. “You never know who you’re messing with,” she lashed out.

Does Rodrigo Cuba want to face Ale Venturo and Melissa Paredes?

In these statements, which can be heard in full on the program of “Love and Fire” This Monday, June 5, Ale Venturo drops a bombshell and reveals that Rodrigo Cuba is seeking to confront her with Melissa Paredes. Let’s remember that these two have met on more than one occasion since the previous couple announced their separation.

