ale venturo confirmed his separation with Rodrigo Cuba, after several days of speculation about a break. “Magaly TV, the firm” presented the statements of the young influencer in her recent preview, this May 30. Cameras from the entertainment space approached her when she got into her car and there she stated that they would no longer be a couple. She pointed out that each one will take different courses after users noticed the deletion of their photos on social networks and caught the athlete moving to her mother’s house.

“ANDI wish you the best and that each one follow their path“, she said after being approached by a reporter from the program. Meanwhile, the soccer player was seen with Melissa Paredes with her daughter and Anthony Aranda. The complete images will be presented in the ATV show space

