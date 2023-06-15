He told her everything! ale venturo He responded to the insistence of reporters from “Magaly TV, the firm”, who asked him about Rodrigo Cuba’s ampay with Gianella Rázuri. The businesswoman spoke for the first time about these images through a conversation on WhatsApp, in which he attacked the model, pointing out that he loved the camera, suggesting that he was making statements to the media to gain prominence. “Besides, we already know that she loves the camera and wanted to take advantage of the moment”said the owner of La Nevera Fit about the miss.

“It’s the worst, I swear”is read in the messages of Ale Venturo against Gianella Razuri after the issuance of the ampay with her ex-partner Rodrigo Cuba. “I don’t care (her),” he added later to end the questions about the model. On the other hand, about her reconciliation with the “Cat” she said: “But I have not returned, that he is sorry is something else.”

