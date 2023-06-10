Did they file rough edges? ale venturo and Rodrigo Cuba, after a breakup announcement by the media, were seen together for the first time after separating. The couple was leaving a bank agency when they were approached by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program and starred in a altercation. The reporter who retained them asked the soccer player about what the mother of his last daughter said about his family. The popular “Cat” evaded the questions and pointed out that he would not answer anything about his separation.

“I ask you to respect, because I am not going to testify,” said the athlete to the press man. Regarding conciliation, he stressed that between the two things are not bad. “We have always been good,” added the ex-husband of Melissa Paredes.

#Ale #Venturo #Rodrigo #Cuba #shine #altercation #reporter #Magaly