Ale Valencia falls in the quarterfinals and says goodbye to the medals

Alejandra Valencia will return to Mexico with only one of the three medals she had in mind for Paris 2024.

The archer will now have to wait until Los Angeles 2028 to win the medal in the individual event that she so yearns for after being eliminated in this event in the Quarterfinals of the Olympic Games.

Valencia started the match with a perfect score of 30 in the first set, the same points as her rival, but at the end of an intense and even duel she fell 6-4 to the two-time Olympic champion in the French pit and world record holder, South Korean Sihyeon Lim, on an Esplanade des Invalides that had some holes and where there was a duel of cheers between the tricolors and the Asians.

Alejandra won the Bronze medal in the Paris 2024 team event together with Ángela Ruiz and Ana Paula Vázquez, which was added to the bronze medal she had in the mixed team event at Tokyo 2020.

‘That’s sport, that’s how I got the key’

Alejandra Valencia should be aiming for Los Angeles 2028 to win the individual medal she is missing, although she is not yet certain.

After finishing her participation in Paris 2024, the tricolor goalkeeper said she was satisfied with her performance because she competed with Sihyeon Lim.

“That’s the way sport is, that’s how I got the key and I shot pretty well, I defended myself and we both shot well, last time I beat her and now she beat me. All the duels are going to be intense because we all want to win.

“I haven’t yet assimilated (this result) but I probably will (I will be in Los Angeles 2028). I know it can be done,” said Valencia, who said that the competition in general was tiring since she shot in the individual, team and mixed events.

“After the medal (for teams) there were two more competitions and we had to focus on that,” he explained.

The Sonoran highlighted the support of the public that was always noticeable on the Esplanade des Invalides and confirmed that she is always present at important events at the right time.