Alessandra Fuller is in the eye of the storm since her breakup with Francesco Balbi. The interpreter made public the cancellation of her marriage through a statement on Instagram after two years of relationship. “One is never quite ready to verbalize painful situations, but we believe it is time to share it. After the best moments shared and the dream of a life together, we have understood that our paths must take different directions. Our relationship has represented a unique and important happiness in our lives, for which we will be eternally grateful,” wrote the national actress.

Now, Daniela Dorbeti, Alessandra’s mother, came forward and gave an interview to ‘Love and fire’ in which he confirmed that it was his daughter who decided to end the engagement with the lawyer, despite the wedding plans. Although Dorbeti did not want to give too many details, she specified that the separation was not due to infidelity. “It’s a character issue on their part, it’s personal things. What have you seen, right? I see them as cute, good guys, good people, but sometimes the relationship is two-way… Everything “That is very sad, but we are trying to handle it in the best way. She must return now because there is work and she has to be in Lima.”said Fuller’s mother.

What did Ethel Pozo say about the breakup of Ale Fuller and Franceso Balbi?

Ethel Pozo was encouraged to tell unknown details about the end of the romance between Ale Fuller and Francesco Balbi, thanks to the confessions that the actress made to her a few months ago.

“She (Ale Fuller) went to my show and I asked her how her relationship was and she told me that it was not going well… It was a mature decision to have published a statement and it is better to end it before getting married. I think they thought well, perhaps they were hasty in their decisions. “Maybe she started looking at things that she didn’t like about the couple,” said the presenter ofAmerica TV.

