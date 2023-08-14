The participants of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ have given more than one surprise and one of them is Alessandra Fuller, who in the first edition of the program revealed what her relationship with cooking is like. After several weeks of following the recommendations of the jury, the actress made it to the semifinal of the foodie competition, but was unable to lift the coveted pot of gold.

ale fuller She has come to conquer the followers of the Latina space for her commitment to each culinary challenge, since many viewers remember her for her participation in different Peruvian productions. However, for six years, the influencer decided to explore a facetwhich very few know.

Ale Fuller has surprised each edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Ale Fuller/Instagram

What does Ale Fuller do off the screens of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The graduate in Communication Sciences and International Business has not only written a book entitled ‘Achieve a dream’, the copy of which was highly praised by her followers. In addition, Ale Fuller began a new adventure in the world of fashion, since presented her clothing line Alessandra Fuller Collectiona brand that appears on his official Instagram account.

Despite being focused on her projects as an influencer and the preparations for her marriage to Francesco Balbi, the renowned national actress models her clothes and presents the new collections of her brand. Said venture is managed by his mother, Daniela Doberti, who is also his manager.

Ale Fuller models and promotes the garments of her venture. Photo: Alessandra Fuller Collection/Instagram

Likewise, on the website of his enterprise, Alessandra Fuller reveals that in addition to exercising her career as an actress, she has also participated in different charitable campaigns with a social impact and collaborated for international brands such as Adidas, Huawei and other firms. On the other hand, she points out that the development of her image led her to venture into the textile industry with her clothing line, which was founded at the end of 2017.

At his young age, Ale Fuller has an extensive career on TV. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

How old is Ale Fuller?

The actress and influencer Ale Fuller is 32 years old. The finalist of ‘The great celebrity chef’ was born on January 29, 1995.

How tall is Ale Fuller really tall?

The young actress and ex-participant of “The Great Famous Chef” has an average height of 1.60 meters, according to the resume presented by Tondero Producciones.

