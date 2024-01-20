The actress and participant of The Great Chef: Celebrities, Alessandra Fuller, suffered an accident during the recordings of this culinary reality show. This is how he made it known through his social networks. where he can be seen with a small bandage on his face and with teary eyes accompanied by a short message.

“I will hug my scars to remind myself that this battle is not over yet, to remember that commitment and dedication that moves me so much. And there is nothing more valuable and important than trying until the end. Thank you for so much love and for those beautiful words that “They push me to move forward. Let's go for that pot of gold,” the young actress published through X (exTwitter).

As recalled, the actress participated in the second season of this competition, but unfortunately she could not win the pot of gold after losing in the final against Natalia Salas. She along with Mr. Peet managed to win the affection of the people who tuned in daily.

Ale Fuller: what does the competitor of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' do off screen?

Alessandra Fuller has graduated with a degree in Communication Sciences and International Business. The actress has published a book titled 'Achieving a Dream', a copy of which she valued very positively by her followers. Furthermore, she has started a new adventure in the world of fashion, as she introduced her clothing line Alessandra Fuller Collection.

Ale Fuller: how old is the actress and how tall is the actress?

Actress and influencer Ale Fuller is 32 years old. She has been a finalist for the second season of 'The Great Celebrity Chef' as mentioned in previous paragraphs. She was born on January 29, 1995. In addition, she has an average height of 1.60 meters, according to the resume presented by Tondero Producciones.

