Ale Fuller announced that she would marry Francesco Balbi in November 2023. After that, the actress did not hesitate to reveal all the details related to her marriage; However, her happiness was short-lived. Last Wednesday, October 11, the artist revealed through her social networks that her courtship came to an end. Although the former member of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ preferred to remain silent in the face of this unfortunate news, his mother, Daniela Doberti, spoke about the breakup in conversation with a reporter from the program ‘Amor y fuego’. “Right now she is not in Lima, but in Spain. She has gone to visit her sister there (…) It is very painful for the family,” she said. progenitor from Alessandra, who ruled out that infidelity had caused this breakup.

Now, the same program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter approached Ale Fuller’s mother again and made a surprising revelation about the engagement ring that Francesco Balbi gave to her daughter. “She gave it back to him. This is all very sad, really,” accurate Daniela Doberti for the ‘Love and Fire’ cameras. This Tuesday, October 17, you can see the complete statements of the actress’s mother starting at 1:50 pm through the Willax TV signal.

How much did Ale Fuller’s engagement ring cost?

Brunella Horna He surprised more than one viewer by ensuring, through his program ‘America Today’, that the engagement ring he Francesco Balbi gave a gift to Ale Fullerin a romantic proposal for her hand in Parisit was much more expensive than anyone would have believed.

This occurred when Janet Barboza indicated that Brunella knew on good authority that the ring would have cost $10,000, information that was quickly confirmed by Brunella’s wife. Richard Acuna: “It cost more. A single… a single, $10,000 for Francesco Balbi.” However, this caused public outrage. ‘Curls‘I couldn’t imagine that this piece of jewelry would have cost more than 40,000 soles. “10,000 dollars is a piece of land here in Lima Norte,” she added.