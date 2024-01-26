The influencers Flavia Laos, Ale Fuller and Mayra Goñi have left their followers in shock by appearing together. The Peruvian artists had a solid friendship that began in the recordings of the telenovela 'Ven, baila, quinceañera'; Then, they were fighting for several years. Now, they decided to forget the misunderstandings of the past and reconciled. Next, in this note, find out what happened between the actresses, which led them to distance themselves.

Did Mayra Goñi, Flavia Laos and Ale Fuller reconcile?

Mayra Goñi, Flavia Laos and Ale Fuller They shared some photographs on their respective Instagram accounts that have caused a stir on social networks. In those snapshots, the three influencers are seen together and showing affection.

Let us remember that the actresses had their differences and decided to end their friendship. However, this January 26, 2024, they resumed it.

“God's timing is perfect,” he wrote. Fuller. “This reunion was very, very nice and emotional. and, above all, being able to talk about many important issues that were pending. I adore you sisters, my quinceañeras forever,” he responded Laos. “I love them,” Goñi added.

Mayra Goñi, Ale Fuller and Flavia Laos decided to spend the day together and enjoy their friendship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ale Fuller

Why did Flavia Laos, Ale Fuller and Mayra Goñi fight?

Flavia Laos, Ale Fuller and Maya Goñi They were the protagonists of the novel broadcast by América TV 'Come, dance, quinceañera.' This led to them starting a friendship. The three young women were seen together and published photos; However, from one moment to the next, they were seen distanced.

As a result of this fact, it began to be rumored that Pablo Heredia was the culprit of this fight. Let us remember that Heredia was a couple of Ale and, after the end of their romance, he was romantically linked to Flaviawho seemed united to Mayra Goñi.

Apparently, these speculations caused the end of their friendship. Let us remember that none of the three has ever revealed the real reasons of their disunity.