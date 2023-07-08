This Friday July 7th in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ The participants of the Latina reality show had the difficult task of preparing dishes from recipes of yesteryear: ranfañote and kidney in wine with mashed potatoes. Unfortunately, Ale Fuller, Natalia Salas and Mauricio Mesones failed to convince the judges Javier Masías, Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli. For this reason, they went to the night of sentences, in which they will have to do their best to avoid going to the dreaded elimination.

In this edition, the former host Camucha Negrete was invited and her help was the benefit of the night. This support was given to Mónica Torres, after preparing the best first course of the night.