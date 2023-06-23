The kitchens are back on. Alle Fuller is one of the new ‘tails’ of “The great chef: famous”. The actress appeared in the first episode of the second season and made it very clear that cooking is not her thing, but that she will do everything she can to avoid being eliminated anyway.

How was Ale Fuller’s participation in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The interpreter arrived happily at the kitchens of the reality show latin. With a headband to hold her hair back and a big smile, she began with the first challenge of the program: preparing overflowing brains with a criolla sauce. Added to this, she also had to make some pesto noodles with a breaded steak.

Although his dishes were not the best of the night, They were good enough for him to qualify for the next stage of the contest without being sentenced.

Despite this, while making his presentation, Fuller released a phrase to describe his experience as a chef that amazed more than one: “My relationship with the kitchen would be like that of friends with benefits… there’s a good vibe… if they see each other, things may happen, but at the right time, there isn’t something forceful.”

The influencer’s expression caused more than one laugh among her fellow reality show members, although Fuller made it quickly clear in any case that, currently, she no longer has friends with rights, because she is committed to Francesco Balbia renowned 33-year-old lawyer.

