The competition is getting stronger and stronger. An intense night was lived in the latest edition of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ between Mónica Torres, Natalia Salas and ale fuller. The three participants faced each other in two kitchen duels, in which they had to prepare some snacks that are usually eaten in a circus environment. The former member of “Come, dance, quinceañera” had some complications during the first challenge; however, she surprised with the preparation of her second dish.

After a brief deliberation, the culinary reality jury decided that the also model is the first save, since they considered that she presented the best decorated cupcakes of the day. In this way, she became the first contestant to go directly to the final round of the cooking show. “We did it! I can’t believe it”the young woman commented with total emotion.