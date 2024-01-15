It's been three months since Ale Fuller announced her separation from Francesco Balbi, to whom she was engaged and planned to have a wedding. After that, the Peruvian influencer avoided making statements about it, but as time went by she no longer had problems referring to her previous romantic relationship. However, recently, the participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' made an important revelation about the case.

Does Ale Fuller regret not marrying Francesco Balbi?

Actress Alessandra Fuller gave an interview in which she was asked about her time on the Latina reality show, but she also referred to her personal life after her breakup with Francesco Balbi. One of the questions she answered was whether she had regretted ending their relationship, even though there were already wedding plans. She states that she feels calm about her decision.

Alessandra Fuller will no longer marry Francesco Balbi. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Ale Fuller/Willax

“I have no regrets, it was a completely correct and responsible decision. It was difficult to take, but I had to face it with maturity (…). I feel calm and proud to have had the courage and courage to be strong and prioritize myself. It was a situation that became clear to me and the most responsible thing was for everyone to follow their path.“, he declared to El Popular.

Does Ale Fuller no longer want to fall in love again?

Although she recently announced the end of her engagement, the artist and member of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' confesses that, for the moment, she does not want to be romantically involved with someone. However, she does not rule out that in the distant future she could start a relationship.

Alessandra Fuller is an actress, model and influencer. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ale Fuller

“Not at all, love is the greatest engine that moves the world in every sense. That will never be in negotiation in my life, I am a person who is born and lives for love in every aspect (…). I'm honest, I see myself very far from getting back into a relationship. In my case, I am sure of what I need, I don't see myself getting involved in a short-term relationship.“, he stated.

Did Ale Fuller pay Francesco Balbi for his apartment?

The Peruvian influencer talked about the apartment she shared with her ex-partner, Francesco Balbi, after some questions about why he was still living in said property, even though they were no longer together. Ale Fuller came out to clarify the situation and this is what she said.

“We made the decision that I would stay in the apartment and he would move out. We dedicated ourselves to signing all the documents, doing the notarial procedures and all the paperwork. Everything is already ready and resolved, but I have been the first person to manage things without asking anything or anyone to give me something“, he expressed to the cameras of the program 'Amor y fuego'.

What did Pablo Heredia say about Ale Fuller's breakup?

Pablo Heredia, Argentine actor and former partner of Ale Fuller, spoke about the actress's love life. He said he was not aware of the matter, but says he wishes her the best. “I don't know a little about Ale's life in that place. The other day I saw her very well, we greeted each other, I love her very much, I have a lot of affection for her, a lot of respect. I think that having had such a beautiful and long relationship with someone “She has taught me, she has left me many things and today she has left me a friend who I will always wish the best for,” she told Trome.