Black Camucha, remembered presenter of the women’s program “Utilísimas”, caused a sensation after stepping on the successful Latina reality show, ‘El gran chef: famosos’, on Friday, July 7. Although everyone on set was excited for her arrival, Ale Fuller did not hesitate to run to hug the first Peruvian actress.”My ‘Camiuch,'” said the young artist, who was encouraged to reveal the “family” bond that unites them.

How was Camucha Negrete’s participation in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

The first Peruvian actress Black Camucha He came to the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ to help the winner of the first challenge of the night. In this line, Mónica Torres was the one who took the benefit of having the TV presenter help her for 10 minutes in the preparation of the kidney dish in wine with mashed potatoes.

It should be noted that Negrete also went through each station of the participants to verify how they were preparing the dish requested by the demanding jury. Her indications were taken into account and the contestants were grateful for her presence on the set.

What is the ‘family’ link that unites Ale Fuller with Camucha Negrete?

Black Camucha visited the program ‘The great chef: celebrities’ and his arrival caused the emotion of Ale Fuller, who told José Peláez what is the “blood” link that both share.

“I adore Camucha because she was my first grandmother in fiction,” revealed the young actress, while recalling Negrete in the novel “Lalola,” starring Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra.

In that television production broadcast by Latina in 2011, Ale Fuller played the role of Melissa, daughter of Facundo Cannavaro (Cristian Rivero) and granddaughter of Iris (Camucha Negrete), whom, to date, he is very fond of.